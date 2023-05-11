Gainesville Army veteran gets renovations to home thanks to 2 nonprofits

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Benjamin Weary served in the 1970s and his wife Isabella worked at Shands for 25 years.

Volunteers with the Home Depot Foundation and Rebuilding Together North Central Florida helped with the repairs.

They installed new siding, painted the home, and updated the back porch.

“I feel good because it takes a lot of load off of me.” said retired veteran, Benjamin Weary. “I am at this age now that I can’t do it by myself and I don’t have the friends that I used to have. This stuff is not cheap and it helps the pocket out a lot.”

The Home Depot Foundation funds projects like this one to help veterans and communities impacted by natural disasters.

“I served 8 years in the Army so whenever we find a veteran in need, that is one of my biggest passions,” said team depot captain, George Garner. “We actually have two stores represented today, we are really excited to come out here and do something that will make an impact in our community.”

Weary continues to serve others through his job with the Department of Veterans Affairs and encourages them to get involved in programs like these.

