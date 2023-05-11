Gainesville Army veteran gets renovations to home thanks to 2 nonprofits

Gainesville Army veteran gets new renovations to home
By Kristin Chase
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Benjamin Weary served in the 1970s and his wife Isabella worked at Shands for 25 years.

Volunteers with the Home Depot Foundation and Rebuilding Together North Central Florida helped with the repairs.

They installed new siding, painted the home, and updated the back porch.

“I feel good because it takes a lot of load off of me.” said retired veteran, Benjamin Weary. “I am at this age now that I can’t do it by myself and I don’t have the friends that I used to have. This stuff is not cheap and it helps the pocket out a lot.”

The Home Depot Foundation funds projects like this one to help veterans and communities impacted by natural disasters.

“I served 8 years in the Army so whenever we find a veteran in need, that is one of my biggest passions,” said team depot captain, George Garner. “We actually have two stores represented today, we are really excited to come out here and do something that will make an impact in our community.”

Weary continues to serve others through his job with the Department of Veterans Affairs and encourages them to get involved in programs like these.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

Alachua County public school students with learning disabilities have a chance to grow in the...
Project SEARCH comes to Alachua County
They are brushing up on their skills with a escape room style simulation.
CNA’s ditch their pencil and paper for annual competency skills test
CNA's with Oak Hammock have annual competency test
Gainesville Army veteran gets new renovations to home