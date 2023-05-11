Gainesville man sentenced to 30 years behind bars

Carlos Kerney, 43, sentenced to 30 years
Carlos Kerney, 43, sentenced to 30 years(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Federal prosecutors say a career criminal from Gainesville is set to spend decades in prison on drug trafficking and firearm charges.

Carlos Kerney, 43, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted in January.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies stopped Kerney’s vehicle last year and found a pistol, along with 120 grams of marijuana and varying amounts of cocaine and a synthetic drug.

He was convicted of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, carrying a firearm during and in relation to drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

TRENDING: No charges for detention deputies after death at Marion County Jail

“This sentence ensures that our community will be safer and sends a message that there are real and severe consequences for federal firearm offenses,” said U.S. Attorney Coody. “Thanks to the outstanding work of our law enforcement partners, this armed felon has been called to account for his continued criminal conduct.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

Missing woman body found
Body of a Jackson County pregnant woman found; arrest made
No charges for detention deputies after death at Marion County Jail
Alachua County public school students with learning disabilities have a chance to grow in the...
Project SEARCH comes to Alachua County
They are brushing up on their skills with a escape room style simulation.
CNA’s ditch their pencil and paper for annual competency skills test