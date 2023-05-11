Gainesville man sentenced to 30 years behind bars

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Federal prosecutors say a career criminal from Gainesville is set to spend decades in prison on drug trafficking and firearm charges.

Carlos Kerney, 43, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted in January.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies stopped Kerney’s vehicle last year and found a pistol, along with 120 grams of marijuana and varying amounts of cocaine and a synthetic drug.

He was convicted of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, carrying a firearm during and in relation to drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

“This sentence ensures that our community will be safer and sends a message that there are real and severe consequences for federal firearm offenses,” said U.S. Attorney Coody. “Thanks to the outstanding work of our law enforcement partners, this armed felon has been called to account for his continued criminal conduct.”

