‘It made me nervous’: Neighbors react to Gainesville standoff

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The shooting left one man behind bars and another in the hospital.

It all unfolded last night when GPD officers were called to the Woodland Park Apartments in Southeast Gainesville.

RELATED: Gainesville man taken into custody for late-night shooting at Chevron

GPD officers arrested Zakee Koon, of 39, who allegedly shot a man near a Chevron Gas station. The incident happened on Southeast 4th street on Tuesday night.

“It’s bad because everywhere you go, the grownups are shooting,” shared resident Charles Slater. “They don’t even care about the kids. All they wanna do is shoot.”

Officers told TV20 the victim was taken to UF Shands Hospital shortly after being found, and is in critical condition.

“I’ve seen my grand kids running for their lives because some grownups were out there shooting, acting crazy in the park where the kids play” shared Slater. “It’s built for the kids, but the grownups take it over.”

Early Tuesday morning, officers identified and located Koon using surveillance footage from the gas station.

“We observed Mr. Koon in the area and he fled on foot and barricaded himself the apartment,” shared GPD Sgt. Joseph Castor. “After a couple of hours, he surrendered and he was taken into custody by the GPD SWAT team.”

Some residents were evacuated during the SWAT search.

“It made me nervous when they were yelling get back in the house, get back in the house,” shared resident Teneisha Smith. " I didn’t know if it was an active shooter or you know what was really going on. But it was just nervous, just really nervous.”

GPD is investigating other people who may have been involved in the shooting. Those with information can call Detective Whitney Williams at (352)393-7681.

TRENDING STORY: Gov. Ron Desantis signs sweeping immigration bill targeting businesses

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.