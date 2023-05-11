Levy County Sheriff’s deputies looking for missing man that suffers from memory loss

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County sheriff’s deputies have issued a sliver alert for a missing man.

Deputies say James Darrell Burney, 65, was last seen Tuesday night at about 9 p.m. in the University Oaks subdivision east of Bronson.

Burney could be driving a black Cadillac STX with Florida tag KPTA18.

His family says he suffers from memory loss and could be disoriented and confused if he is located.

