Man from Gainesville goes missing

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for Romeo Wiggins, 33. He was last seen leaving Tower Oaks Glen Apartments on Southwest 21st Lane on May 5th.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:49 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is reported missing after not showing up for an appointment last Friday.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for Romeo Wiggins, 33. He was last seen leaving Tower Oaks Glen Apartments on Southwest 21st Lane on May 5th.

They say Wiggins is mentally impaired with a history of using narcotics.

He was last seen wearing grey joggers, a Florida gator jacket, and he has a small scar on his forehead.

