Missing man in Levy County is found and is safe

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: Missing man in Levy County was found, and he is safe.

Levy County sheriff’s deputies had issued a sliver alert for a missing man.

Deputies say James Darrell Burney, 65, was last seen Tuesday night at about 9 p.m. in the University Oaks subdivision east of Bronson.

His family says he suffers from memory loss and could be disoriented and confused if he is located.

