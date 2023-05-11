Missing man in Levy County is found and is safe

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:49 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: Missing man in Levy County was found, and he is safe.

Levy County sheriff’s deputies had issued a sliver alert for a missing man.

Deputies say James Darrell Burney, 65, was last seen Tuesday night at about 9 p.m. in the University Oaks subdivision east of Bronson.

His family says he suffers from memory loss and could be disoriented and confused if he is located.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

