No charges for detention deputies after death at Marion County Jail

Marion County Jail booking photo of Scott Whitley III, 46
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The State Attorney’s Office is declining to charge any of the detention deputies present during the death of an inmate at the Marion County Jail.

Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney William Gladson sent a notice to Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods regarding his review of the FDLE investigation into the death of Scott Whitley III, 46.

Whitley died on Nov. 25, 2022, at the jail. According to sheriff’s office officials, Whitley refused to cooperate with a routine cell inspection. Deputies sprayed him with pepper foam and used stun guns on him.

Ultimately, six deputies worked to restrain him. At some point, deputies realized he had stopped breathing.

RELATED: Marion County inmate death raises questions about conditions at the jail

Gladson reviewed the FDLE investigation of the incident. He determined “no criminal laws were violated.” He did not review whether any internal MCSO policies were violated.

Sisters share their experience following inmate death at Marion County Jail

