Ocala doctor one of 18 charged by DOJ in COVID testing fraud case

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A doctor from Ocala is one of 18 defendants named in a federal investigation into COVID testing fraud.

The arrests announced back in April involved Dr. Latresia Wilson and Corey Alston of Heritage Pharma Group.

Agents say they received more than $2.5 million in false claims.

The pair bought a list of patients’ Medicare ID numbers, had the government ship COVID tests to them, then billed the government.

A preliminary trial date is scheduled for June 5th.

