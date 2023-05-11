Ocala doctor one of 18 charged by DOJ in COVID testing fraud case
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A doctor from Ocala is one of 18 defendants named in a federal investigation into COVID testing fraud.
The arrests announced back in April involved Dr. Latresia Wilson and Corey Alston of Heritage Pharma Group.
Agents say they received more than $2.5 million in false claims.
The pair bought a list of patients’ Medicare ID numbers, had the government ship COVID tests to them, then billed the government.
A preliminary trial date is scheduled for June 5th.
