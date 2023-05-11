People swimming in Rainbow River could face fines

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Swimmers in Dunnellon need to think twice before getting into a popular river because they could get fined for stepping into the water.

At Blue Run Park, those hoping to spend time in Rainbow River cannot do so empty-handed. Dunnellon City Council has unanimously passed an ordinance that restricts who can swim in the waters.

The ordinance specifies that the ramp is solely for paddlers and tubers entering or exiting the river. It prohibits swimmers from using the access ramp unless they have a watercraft. Council members say safety concerns and congestion at the ramp are just some of their reasons for changing the rule.

“I really don’t mind it but sometimes it gets pretty hectic down there and they don’t really move out of your way when you’re trying to get your stuff out of the river you know,” said resident Charlene Gerhardt.

Chris Pintard drives from Ocala to spend his day out on the river. he thinks as long as everyone obeys each other, there shouldn’t be any issues.

“The watercraft coming and going here I know is a lot, but it’s still a spot for everybody and it should stay that way,” Pintard said.

The ordinance is now in effect after the council unanimously passed the motion Wednesday night. Anyone who breaks the rule may get a $50 ticket.

“If the police decide to enforce it aggressively it will have an impact,” explained resident Bill White. “If it’s just one of those on-the-books things but we’re just going to look the other way, then nothing really will change.”

It’s unclear how city officials will enforce the law. Council members say they don’t want to put up any signs for liability reasons.

