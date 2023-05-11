Second suspect identified after fleeing stolen truck in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A second suspect has been identified in the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team’s search for at least two carjacking suspects, but the suspect has not yet been located.

An ASO SWAT team responded to a call of a stolen pickup truck from Dixie County and searched the area near Gainesville Golf and Country Club, where they say the thief and a passenger got out of the truck and ran into the woods.

TRENDING: No charges for detention deputies after death at Marion County Jail

One of the two suspects was located, but was released after being interviewed.

The main suspect has now been identified, but deputies have not located him at this time.

ASO has not released the identities of either of the suspects at this time.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.