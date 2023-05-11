Tampa man killed after head-on collision in Gilchrist County

A man from Tampa was killed in Gilchrist County after a head-on collision while trying to overtake another vehicle in traffic.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Tampa was killed after a head-on collision in Gilchrist County Wednesday evening.

FHP troopers say the crash happened on State Road 26, east of County Road 307, at around 4 p.m.

Troopers say the 46-year-old driver was trying to pass a vehicle.

TRENDING: Gov. Ron Desantis signs sweeping immigration bill targeting businesses

While he was passing, a cement truck was coming in the opposite direction and they had a head on collision.

Troopers pronounced the SUV driver dead at the scene.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

One in custody after armed car thieves ran into woods near Gainesville Country Club
Dr. Latresia Wilson and Corey Alston of Heritage Pharma Group were charged by the DOJ for...
Ocala doctor one of 18 charged by DOJ in COVID testing fraud case
Dr. Latresia Wilson and Corey Alston of Heritage Pharma Group were charged by the DOJ for...
Ocala doctor one of 18 charged by DOJ in COVID testing fraud case
‘It made me nervous’: Neighbors react to Gainesville standoff