Trail Life USA troop stops by TV20 for a behind-the-scenes tour

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We had some special guests tour the TV20 station here in Gainesville on Thursday night.

The Trail Life USA troop stopped by to see how the news is made at your local station.

They were taken around our newsroom and we explained the importance of each position, from in front of the camera to behind-the-scenes.

The group even had a chance to go on set to try out being in front of the camera themselves.

The troop mentors young boys in the area on character and leadership.

