Trail Life USA troop stops by TV20 for a behind-the-scenes tour

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We had some special guests tour the TV20 station here in Gainesville on Thursday night.

The Trail Life USA troop stopped by to see how the news is made at your local station.

They were taken around our newsroom and we explained the importance of each position, from in front of the camera to behind-the-scenes.

TRENDING: CNA’s ditch their pencil and paper for annual competency skills test

The group even had a chance to go on set to try out being in front of the camera themselves.

The troop mentors young boys in the area on character and leadership.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.