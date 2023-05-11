Two Buchholz High School students are finalists for the national physics and chemistry teams

Junior William Guan and freshman Jimmy Jiang from Buchholz High School will compete on an international stage this summer.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:48 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Alachua County students are finalists for the national physics and chemistry teams.

Junior William Guan and freshman Jimmy Jiang from Buchholz High School will compete on an international stage this summer.

Guan is heading to the University of Maryland for the US physics team training camp with a chance to be selected for the US team.

Jiang will attend the same training program for the US chemistry team.

If selected, he would represent the US team in the international chemistry Olympiad in Switzerland.

