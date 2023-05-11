UF softball team knocks off ninth seeded Kentucky, 6-2 to begin SEC Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (WCJB) - After a rain out on Wednesday night, the Florida softball team kicked off the SEC tournament Thursday morning against ninth seeded Kentucky, the teams’ fourth meeting in seven days. After dropping their series in Lexington, the Gators returned the favor, 6-2. Florida (36-19) advances to the quarterfinals versus top seeded Tennessee.

The Gators struck first in the bottom of the first inning off Charla Echols’ sacrifice fly to center field. In the top of the fourth inning, the Wildcats (30-20) put two on the board off Meeko Harrison’s homer to take a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Kaila Pollard smacked a shot to left center to tie the game, 2-2. An inning later, Skylar Wallace hammered her first home run of the tournament and 19th of the season out to right center field and put the Gators back on top, 3-2. Following an RBI sac fly by Reagan Walsh, Pal Egan capped a three-run fifth inning with a RBI single out to center.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Echols brought in Wallace with an RBI infield single, 6-2. Echols has a team-leading 63 runs batted in this season.

Elizabeth Hightower pitched four solid innings, and her only blemish was giving up the two-run shot by Harrison. She received a no-decision. Rylee Trilcek (13-4) came in for relief, throwing three terrific shutout innings and surrendered two hits.

The Gators continue their tourney run vs Tennessee Friday at 11 a.m. If Florida prevails, it will play a semifinal game Friday at 6:30 p.m.

