Unanimous Supreme Court gives transgender woman from Guatemala new chance to fight deportation

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 2, 2023. The Supreme...
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 2, 2023. The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a transgender Guatemalan woman who is fighting deportation on the grounds that she would face persecution if returned to her native country. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File Photo)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Thursday in favor of a transgender Guatemalan woman who is fighting deportation on the grounds that she would face persecution if returned to her native country.

The court’s unanimous decision in favor of Estrella Santos-Zacaria gives her another chance to argue that immigration officials were wrong to reject her bid to remain in the United States.

Lawyers for Santos-Zacaria, now in her mid-30s, said she first fled to the United States after being raped as a young teenager and threatened with death because of her gender identity in a country that has targeted the LGBTQ community.

But a U.S. immigration judge found that she did not make a strong enough case that she would face persecution if sent back to Guatemala.

The issue at the Supreme Court was more technical, whether federal immigration law was flexible enough to allow her another day in court. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had ruled against her on that point, but other appellate courts had ruled in favor of immigrants on the same issue.

The Supreme Court ruled in an opinion by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson that the 5th Circuit was wrong.

After leaving Guatemala as a teenager, Santos-Zacaria had once before made it to the United States, but her stay was brief and she was deported in 2008, Jackson wrote.

Ten years later, she again entered the U.S. and was quickly taken into custody by immigration authorities.

Santos-Zacaria had testified that she was raped by a neighbor in the small town in which she was born and that townspeople said they would kill her because of her gender identity and her attraction to men.

She spent most of her time between 2008 and 2018 in Mexico, but decided to try to return to the U.S. after a Mexican gang also raped and assaulted her.

The State Department has found that Guatemala has done little to protect LGBTQ people and that transgender women are subject to frequent threats of violence.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

Alachua County public school students with learning disabilities have a chance to grow in the...
Project SEARCH comes to Alachua County
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
They are brushing up on their skills with a escape room style simulation.
CNA’s ditch their pencil and paper for annual competency skills test
Some Peloton bikes are being recalled because of an injury hazard.
Peloton recalling more than 2 million exercise bikes in US
CNA's with Oak Hammock have annual competency test