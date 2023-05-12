ASO and Cross City Police on the lookout for an armed car thief

Cross City Police and ASO SWAT are on the lookout for an armed car thief.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New details on the suspect accused of stealing a truck in dixie county, leading Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies on a manhunt in Gainesville.

Cross City Police Chief Jamey King tells TV20 that 26-year-old Jordan Blake Boyington stole a pickup truck from a mobile home.

Boyington may have longer hair than is depicted, is 6 feet and 1 inch tall, and 130 pounds.

Officers say they received calls from people seeing the stolen truck near 75th Street in Gainesville.

ASO deputies deployed a SWAT team because Boyington was considered armed and dangerous.

The other suspect was found and interviewed and later released

Boyington has not been found and is a suspect in several grand theft auto cases.

