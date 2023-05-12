ASO and Cross City Police on the lookout for an armed car thief

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New details on the suspect accused of stealing a truck in dixie county, leading Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies on a manhunt in Gainesville.

Cross City Police Chief Jamey King tells TV20 that 26-year-old Jordan Blake Boyington stole a pickup truck from a mobile home.

Boyington may have longer hair than is depicted, is 6 feet and 1 inch tall, and 130 pounds.

Officers say they received calls from people seeing the stolen truck near 75th Street in Gainesville.

ASO deputies deployed a SWAT team because Boyington was considered armed and dangerous.

The other suspect was found and interviewed and later released

Boyington has not been found and is a suspect in several grand theft auto cases.

