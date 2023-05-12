Crash in Marion County kills a Dunnellon woman
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 33-year-old woman from Dunnellon is dead after a car crash in Marion County Thursday night.
According to FHP, a vehicle was traveling east on State Road 200 approaching the intersection of Southwest 110th Street.
A vehicle ran the red light and hit the 33-year-old’s car on the left side.
Both drivers were transported to area hospitals for medical treatment.
The 33-year-old died at HCA Ocala Hospital.
