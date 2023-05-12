Crash in Marion County kills a Dunnellon woman

A 33-year-old woman from Dunnellon is dead after a car crash in Marion County Thursday night.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
According to FHP, a vehicle was traveling east on State Road 200 approaching the intersection of Southwest 110th Street.

A vehicle ran the red light and hit the 33-year-old’s car on the left side.

TRENDING: House catches on fire after lightning strike in Newberry

Both drivers were transported to area hospitals for medical treatment.

The 33-year-old died at HCA Ocala Hospital.

