Cross City man arrested after trying to sell stolen four wheeler back to owner

Kalvin Godbolt, 35, was arrested in Cross City after stealing a four wheeler and then calling the owner to try and sell it back.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The mystery of a stolen four wheeler was solved when Cross City Police found out the man who stole it called the owner.

Kalvin Godbolt, 35, of Cross City was arrested after a victim reported to officers that Godbolt said he would give the four wheeler back for $1,200.

When he was asked how he got the four wheeler, Godbolt refused to answer.

Cross City Police and Gilchrist County investigators found Godbolt after a marked cash deal was made between Godbolt and the victim.

