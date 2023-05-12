Cross City man arrested after trying to sell stolen four wheeler back to owner

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The mystery of a stolen four wheeler was solved when Cross City Police found out the man who stole it called the owner.

Kalvin Godbolt, 35, of Cross City was arrested after a victim reported to officers that Godbolt said he would give the four wheeler back for $1,200.

TRENDING: Cyclist killed in hit and run on U.S. 441, FHP investigates

When he was asked how he got the four wheeler, Godbolt refused to answer.

Cross City Police and Gilchrist County investigators found Godbolt after a marked cash deal was made between Godbolt and the victim.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.