Cyclist killed in hit and run on U.S. 441, FHP investigates

Troopers investigate deadly hit and run in Summerfield
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly hit and run involving a cyclist in Summerfield on Friday morning.

State troopers say a person on a bicycle was hit and killed in front of Del Webb Spruce Creek on U.S. Highway 441. The cyclist died at the scene.

At this time, troopers do not know what kind of vehicle was involved.

The highway was closed for hours but is now reopened.

This comes as Gainesville Police say, they’re still investigating a deadly hit and run from January. The incident involved a bicyclist being hit and killed off Southwest Archer Road.

