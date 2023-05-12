Families head to WEC to save on heavily-discounted kids items

Organizers said everything is 50 to 90 percent off retail prices, which helps those struggling with inflated prices.
By Emma Delamo
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Families in Marion County headed to the World Equestrian Center to save on items for their kids.

The Just Between Friends consignment sale attracted shoppers to save on items such as clothing, furniture, books, toys, and more.

“I think this is great for Ocala and I mean we all need it,” said shopper Amy Orlando. “I work a full-time job, but it’s still hard to provide for the grandkids, so this is a blessing.”

There was also cribs, strollers, baby carriers for sale, some on sale for as low as 30 dollars.

Kimberly Smith is a grandparent and babysits a newborn five days a week. It can be a struggle to find everything they need without breaking the bank.

“Everything is so expensive, so it’s great to get things like this so you can get the things you need, especially since it’s not my own children,” said Smith. “I need things at the house to take care of them, but I don’t want to spend an entire college fund.”

Nearly 300 families handed over their items for the sale. Organizers said everything is 50 to 90 percent off retail prices, which helps those struggling with inflated prices.

“All these products are half the price as the store, so it’s wonderful,” said Orlando.

Families have until Sunday to shop. Anything not purchased will be donated to several organizations across the city.

“Thousands and thousands of items will be donated at the end,” said Just Between Friends co-owner Julie Worsham. “We donate to Kid central and we also invite the Rock to come and shop for the children in their charity as well.”

Worsham said the sale happens twice a year. For more information on this weekend’s schedule, click here.

