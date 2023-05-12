Firefighters battle wildfire in Northeast Alachua County

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters are on the scene of a wildfire in the northeastern part of Alachua County.

Fire rescue crews say the 50-acre fire is burning near County Road 225, just east of Tree Farm Road.

Firefighters say the blaze moved fast but the units on the scene worked to contain it. Some homes are in the area, but fire engines, brush trucks, dozers, and tankers are keeping the fire back.

TRENDING: Cyclist killed in hit and run on U.S. 441, FHP investigates

Crews expect smoke in the roadways and recommend people avoid driving in the area.

