Gov. Ron DeSantis signs Rex and Brody Act into law

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The legacy of Rex and Brody Reinhart is now inscribed in state law. Florida Senate Bill 404 has been signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The bill limits public access to autopsy reports of minors who died in relation to acts of domestic violence. The bill was proposed after Rex and Brody Reinhart, both from Alachua County, were killed by their father in May 2021.

Their mother said media coverage of the incident made the healing process more difficult.

