Governor Ron DeSantis signs bill preventing digital currency from being treated as money in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis signed bills today helping defend against a possible federal central-bank digital currency.

One of the bills would prevent digital currency issued by the federal reserve or foreign governments from being treated as money in Florida.

Desantis says the bill is designed to keep the federal government from deciding how people can use their money.

He’s also seeking to prevent credit-card companies from tracking firearm and ammunition sales.

“This is something that will be a massive transfer of power from individual consumers to a central authority, and that’s just fundamentally antithetical to a free society,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis, R- Florida

Last year visa, MasterCard, and American Express announced plans to categorize gun-shop sales, but push-back from Republicans paused that plan.

