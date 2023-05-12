Hawthorne’s Jailen Ruth, Santa Fe’s Jalyn Stout earn TV 20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Year awards

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Out of the incredible amount of high school athletic talent featured throughout the 2022-23 season. Hawthorne’s Jailen Ruth and Santa Fe’s Jalyn Stout stood out as the recipients of the TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Year award

More than 30 attendees across the TV20 viewing area were recognized for their accomplishments in the classroom and on the field were honored Thursday evening in a banquet sponsored by Meldon Law and TV 20 at the UF Hilton in Gainesville.

The keynote speakers included Jeffrey Meldon, the title sponsor of the program and Ian Scott, a former Scholar Athlete of the Year recipient in his first year as the football coach for Gainesville high school.

Ruth grabbed the coveted award in the boys category. The Hornets alum was a three-year starter and lined up on both sides of the ball at defensive end and tight end. Ruth led the Hornets with 12 sacks and one of the reasons they were crowned the Class 1A champions in football. Ruth had a 3.8 weighted GPA and a member of the National Honor Society and FFA. Ruth said “It made me feel very proud of myself. It just shows I have not been doing just work on the field that I have been doing work off the field and in the classroom as well. Something that I took away from my career at Hawthorne is just trusting the process.” Ruth has started the offseason program for Vanderbilt football.

In the girls category, Stout earned the celebrated distinction after her stellar senior year. She led the Raiders volleyball team in kills, aces and earned their second straight Class 4A title. Stout also is a member of FFA and a 3.2 GPA in the classroom. Stout said, “I am extremely grateful. I really did not expect it at all. No one told me, no one give me a hint. It caught me off guard. I did not think I deserved it. I think a bunch of people deserved it way more than I did, but I am so grateful.” Stout accepted a volleyball scholarship with Coastal Carolina.

