Health care workers at a Lake City Hospital receive thank you letters from local students

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some North Central Florida health care workers were honored as a part of nurses week as they received thank you letters from local students.

Students from Richardson 6th grade academy in Columbia County sent heart-felt letters to health care workers at HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.

Hospital officials say the letters helped encourage their staff, and the student’s creativity and thoughtfulness is unmatched.

