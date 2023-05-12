Health care workers at a Lake City Hospital receive thank you letters from local students
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:57 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some North Central Florida health care workers were honored as a part of nurses week as they received thank you letters from local students.
Students from Richardson 6th grade academy in Columbia County sent heart-felt letters to health care workers at HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.
Hospital officials say the letters helped encourage their staff, and the student’s creativity and thoughtfulness is unmatched.
