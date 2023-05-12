High Springs City Commissioners approved closing Santa Fe Canoe Outpost

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - After more than 30 years, the Santa Fe Canoe Outpost has launched its last kayak.

High Springs City Commissioners gave tacit approval to a staff plan to end commercial operations at the outpost on the Santa Fe River next to US 441.

The city purchased the business in 2021 and hired Anderson Outdoor Adventures to operate it.

The two sides have agreed to part company and staff is designing plans to turn the facility into a city park where anyone could launch their canoes or kayaks.

