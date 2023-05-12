House catches on fire after lightning strike in Newberry

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire crews were called to a house fire in Newberry after they say lightning struck the home.

Crews from Alachua County, Newberry, and Gainesville Fire Departments responded to a home on SW 131st Street in Newberry at about 7 p.m. Thursday.

Most of the fire was on the second and third floors of the building, but water damaged the first floor.

The home was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.

TRENDING: Gainesville man sentenced to 30 years behind bars

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.