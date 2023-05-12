Lockdown lifted at Alachua County elementary school

School Lockdown (gfx)
School Lockdown (gfx)(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies have given the “all clear” at Wiles Elementary School after the school was placed on lockdown. They say all students are safe.

Deputies say a vehicle burglary occurred off campus around 3 a.m. in the Green Leaf neighborhood behind the school. A number of items including a gun were stolen from the vehicle.

Deputies canvased the area and noticed a some of the stolen items were found under one of the school portables. The stolen firearm was not located raising concerns the weapon could be on or near the campus.

TRENDING: ‘We’ve got a lot of work to do’: City leaders discuss future of parks and recreation in Gainesville

As a result, the school was placed on lockdown and the school was searched.

“In extreme caution, we went ahead and locked the school down,” said Cpt. Chris Sims, public information officer for the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. “We had the property being searched by our deputy sheriffs with the utilization of canines also firearm canines just to make sure the weapon wasn’t discarded on the property or playground where a child might get a hold of it.”

Deputies found no suspects or firearms on the property.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

Troopers investigate deadly hit and run in Summerfield
Cyclist killed in hit and run on U.S. 441, FHP investigates
Major changes to U.S. immigration policy are taking effect in just a few hours, as Title 42...
Florida federal judge blocks Biden administration immigration policy
Trail Life USA troop stops by TV20 for a behind-the-scenes tour
“What’s up” with K-Country 5/12
“What’s up” with K-Country 5/12