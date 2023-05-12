Lockdown lifted at Alachua County elementary school

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies have given the “all clear” at Wiles Elementary School after the school was placed on lockdown. They say all students are safe.

Deputies say a vehicle burglary occurred off campus around 3 a.m. in the Green Leaf neighborhood behind the school. A number of items including a gun were stolen from the vehicle.

Deputies canvased the area and noticed a some of the stolen items were found under one of the school portables. The stolen firearm was not located raising concerns the weapon could be on or near the campus.

As a result, the school was placed on lockdown and the school was searched.

“In extreme caution, we went ahead and locked the school down,” said Cpt. Chris Sims, public information officer for the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. “We had the property being searched by our deputy sheriffs with the utilization of canines also firearm canines just to make sure the weapon wasn’t discarded on the property or playground where a child might get a hold of it.”

Deputies found no suspects or firearms on the property.

