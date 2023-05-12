Man sentenced after deadly shooting in Downtown Gainesville parking garage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Hawthorne will spend the next five years in prison for his part in a shooting at the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage in Gainesville that resulted in a death.

Ny’Trell Perry, 23, entered pleaded no contest to a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. In May of last year, Perry and three other men got into an argument with four men from Ocala in the parking garage.

Gainesville Police say Perry negligently fired his gun, hitting the wall of the garage behind one of the other men.

In response, one of the men from Ocala shot at Perry, but his bullet instead hit Michael Reed Jr. instead. Reed died from the gunshot wound.

