Man sentenced after deadly shooting in Downtown Gainesville parking garage

Alachua County Jail booking photo for Ny'Trell Perry, 23
Alachua County Jail booking photo for Ny'Trell Perry, 23
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Hawthorne will spend the next five years in prison for his part in a shooting at the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage in Gainesville that resulted in a death.

Ny’Trell Perry, 23, entered pleaded no contest to a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. In May of last year, Perry and three other men got into an argument with four men from Ocala in the parking garage.

RELATED: One man is dead after shooting in downtown Gainesville parking garage

Gainesville Police say Perry negligently fired his gun, hitting the wall of the garage behind one of the other men.

In response, one of the men from Ocala shot at Perry, but his bullet instead hit Michael Reed Jr. instead. Reed died from the gunshot wound.

RELATED: The City of Gainesville is tightening security at a downtown parking garage in response to violence

