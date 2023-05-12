Ocala Police are looking for two stolen dogs

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are searching for two missing dogs.

These two dogs were reported stolen from a residence at Green Gables Apartments located at 2600 Southwest 10th Street Thursday.

One is a multi-colored French Bulldog, and the other is a black American Bulldog.

If you have information about where these dogs may be, call Detective Smith at 352-369-7000

