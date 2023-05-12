‘Prepare to be scared’: Paranormal circus comes to NCFL

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Cirque Italia is back in North Central Florida but this time with a new theme. This year’s theme is paranormal so parents are advised to leave the little ones at home.

It will feature hair-swinging aerialists, spooky jugglers, and rope-jumping bloody nuns. They’ll be performing scary and comedy elements, including vulgar language centered for mature audiences so, they advise those under the age of 17 to be accompanied by an adult.

Roxanna Midi said people should expect to leave terrified yet entertained.

“Every show is different, even if you see the same thing, you feel different every time and that counts,” said Midi. “We want people to have a good time over here, not to be so much scared because we do entertain people over there with jokes, comedy, and you’re going to leave with a smile on your face.”

The show premiered last night but will run until Sunday, May 14th with four more shows at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Ocala.

