‘Prepare to be scared’: Paranormal circus comes to NCFL

The show premiered last night but will run until Sunday, May 14th.
The show premiered last night but will run until Sunday, May 14th.(wcjb)
By Alexus Goings
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Cirque Italia is back in North Central Florida but this time with a new theme. This year’s theme is paranormal so parents are advised to leave the little ones at home.

It will feature hair-swinging aerialists, spooky jugglers, and rope-jumping bloody nuns. They’ll be performing scary and comedy elements, including vulgar language centered for mature audiences so, they advise those under the age of 17 to be accompanied by an adult.

Roxanna Midi said people should expect to leave terrified yet entertained.

“Every show is different, even if you see the same thing, you feel different every time and that counts,” said Midi. “We want people to have a good time over here, not to be so much scared because we do entertain people over there with jokes, comedy, and you’re going to leave with a smile on your face.”

The show premiered last night but will run until Sunday, May 14th with four more shows at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Ocala.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

Cyclist killed in hit and run on U.S. 441, FHP investigates
Lockdown lifted at Alachua County elementary school
Troopers investigate deadly hit and run in Summerfield
Cyclist killed in hit and run on U.S. 441, FHP investigates
School Lockdown (gfx)
Lockdown lifted at Alachua County elementary school