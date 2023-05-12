Region softball: Santa Fe edges Crystal River, 1-0 to reach Sweet 16

Mekanna Payne drives in the game’s only run on a bloop hit in the second inning
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WCJB) -Rain and lightning in North Central Florida on Wednesday necessitated a noon first pitch on Thursday in the Class 3A Region 2 quarterfinals in Alachua. Santa Fe hosted Crystal River in the four-versus-five seed matchup, with the Raiders prevailiing, 1-0.

Santa Fe’s Mekanna Payne drove in the game’s only run on a hit to shallow right field in the bottom of the second inning. Raider starter Sarah Burns dominated, striking out 17 batters. Santa Fe (16-9) advances to visit top seed Hernando in the region semis on Tuesday.

In Class 7A, No. 6 seed West Port surprised Creekside, 8-2, setting up a region semifinal showdown against Spruce Creek. The Wolf Pack are now 17-10. And in the region quarterfinals of Class 5A, Columbia fell to Deltona, 4-2.

Elsewhere, teams in Class 1A softball played their region semifinal games on Thursday. In Region 4, top seed Williston dismantled Newberry, 15-0 in four innings. The Red Devils (26-2) clinched the game with a nine-run fourth. In the region finals, Williston will host Dixie County, a 3-1 winner over Trenton. The Bears (20-5) scored all three of their runs in the third inning.

In Region 3 of Class 1A, Branford avenged a loss to Fort White in last week’s district title game with a 3-0 victory in the region semis. The Buccaneers (23-4) will take on Aucilla Christian next Tuesday for a berth in the state semifinals.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

