Republican Senatorial candidate Keith Gross campaigns in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The next federal election is a year and a half away, but the campaign is underway.

Businessman and lawyer Keith Gross will be challenging incumbent Republican Senator Rick Scott in the GOP primary.

Dozens of residents gathered for a meet and greet at Big Daddy Guns’ Freedom Hall.

Gross says one of the biggest issues in Florida is the economy.

He also wants to firm up the southern border.

“Title 42, that’s really just a band-aid on a bullet hole. We’re about to have tens of thousands of illegal immigrants pouring across our border because of a ingrained policy of disconnecting actions from consequences. There’s no consequence for violating our laws at the border, Said Gross.”

Gross says his next stop will be at a meet in greet at the gathering cafe in Ocala on Tuesday.

