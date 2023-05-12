Republican Senatorial candidate Keith Gross campaigns in North Central Florida

Businessman and lawyer Keith Gross will be challenging incumbent Republican Senator Rick Scott in the GOP primary.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:58 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The next federal election is a year and a half away, but the campaign is underway.

Businessman and lawyer Keith Gross will be challenging incumbent Republican Senator Rick Scott in the GOP primary.

Dozens of residents gathered for a meet and greet at Big Daddy Guns’ Freedom Hall.

Gross says one of the biggest issues in Florida is the economy.

TRENDING: ‘We’ve got a lot of work to do’: City leaders discuss future of parks and recreation in Gainesville

He also wants to firm up the southern border.

“Title 42, that’s really just a band-aid on a bullet hole. We’re about to have tens of thousands of illegal immigrants pouring across our border because of a ingrained policy of disconnecting actions from consequences. There’s no consequence for violating our laws at the border, Said Gross.”

Gross says his next stop will be at a meet in greet at the gathering cafe in Ocala on Tuesday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

Students from Richardson 6th grade academy in Columbia County sent heart-felt letters to health...
Health care workers at a Lake City Hospital receive thank you letters from local students
Health care workers at a Lake City Hospital receive thank you letters from local students
Republican Senatorial candidate Keith Gross campaigns in North Central Florida
Cross City Police and ASO SWAT are on the lookout for an armed car thief.
ASO and Cross City Police on the lookout for an armed car thief