Annual Wombash puts local bands on display at Heartwood Soundstage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Local music lovers gathered at Heartwood Soundstage this weekend for the annual Wombash.

The festival had 10 local bands on the schedule--but one organizer said they added other performers because...

“We love music and they’re here,” said Wayne Irwin, “so why not?”

The festival is put on by 90.1 WMBT The Wombat, a local radio station that plays exclusively local bands.

Irwin says they want to make sure the storied history of music in Gainesville stays alive for generations to come.

“There are so many great musicians and it’s what makes this town great,” said Irwin, “To honor the musicians of the past and the ones that are coming up and to nurture them and to keep that spirit alive and to support the arts, that’s what makes a community a community.”

The Wombash is more than just a music festival, it’s also a heritage festival, complete with local vendors selling vintage items, jewelry, art and more.

“Building community,” said Jamie Ahlberg about what she likes most about the festival, “seeing people out here, meeting new friends. Getting to know your town.”

“Music brings us together right here,” said Jon Rick. “It’s great, it’s wonderful. It’s what makes Gainesville great.”

“This is some of the best bands and some of the most successful bands and to have them all come from Gainesville at a great venue,” said Irwin, “with such a wonderful group of people, it’s a win-win.”

The two-day festival had six acts on the schedule for Saturday, headlined by Sister Hazel Saturday night.

The hope is to carry on Gainesville’s music history through The Wombash for years to come.

