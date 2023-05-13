Chief: Officers fatally shot man who attacked officer in cruiser

Police say the officer informed the man that he was going to be detained in connection with the...
Police say the officer informed the man that he was going to be detained in connection with the stolen truck.(WJLA)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 2:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Virginia police officers shot and killed a man who had attacked a third police officer inside his cruiser, the police chief said.

A Fairfax County police officer was investigating a U-Haul truck at a gas station in the Alexandria area that had been reported stolen and approached a man standing beside the truck Thursday, police Chief Kevin Davis said at a news conference.

Police say the officer informed the man that he was going to be detained in connection with the stolen truck. The man then shoved the officer through the open door of his cruiser and got on top of the officer, attacking him, Davis said. The cruiser then reversed out of control into the parking lot of a neighboring McDonald’s restaurant, where it hit a parked car.

At that point the officer broadcast calls for help saying the man had his gun, Davis said.

Two uniformed officers arrived. One fired several rounds and the other ran toward the vehicle, pulled the man off the officer being attacked and fired, striking the man, who died on the scene, Davis said.

“This scene was highly unusual and I’ve been on a lot of these scenes. I have never quite seen something like this,” Davis said. “That police officer, this was literally inside of his own police car fighting for his life.”

The officer had cuts, scrapes, bruises and a bloody right eye. Police said Friday that he has been released from the hospital.

On Friday, police identified the man who died as Brandon Lemagne, 38, of Newport News. He died at the scene Thursday.

Davis said investigators were reviewing body camera footage of the incident. The two officers who fired their weapons had 24 and eight years of service, respectively. They have been placed on restricted duty while the shooting is investigated.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is introduced prior to a WNBA preseason basketball game...
Brittney Griner plays in first WNBA preseason game since detainment in Russia
Fundraising figures for the House District 24 state representative election hint at a forerunner.
Special election for a state representative from house district 24 is May 16th
Special election for a state representative from house district 24 is May 16th
GPD officials held a meeting so that citizens can meet prospective new assistant police chiefs.
GPD officials held a meeting for prospective new assistant police chiefs