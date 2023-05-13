Families in Ocala kick off Mother’s Day celebrations with “Prom with Mom”

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Families in Marion County kicked off Mother’s Day weekend by dancing the night away in the 2nd Annual ‘Prom with Mom’ event in Ocala.

“This time we’re more experienced, we know what to expect, we know what more to offer, so we’re offering bounce houses, karaoke, spin art, and so much more, just to give a wide variety of things to do as well as dancing with our DJ, and taking photos,” said Haleigh Morgan, coordinator at Silver Shores Recreation Center.

The dance floor was at the Silver Springs Shores Recreation Center. The Marion County Municipal Service Taxing Unit members turned the night into a luau. Families joined to shower moms in good music, food, games and gifts.

Parent Andrea Farrar, came up with the idea. “It warms my heart, like to see parents, especially moms just spending time with their children and just doing things besides being by TV, or being behind a computer, or tablet, it changes the world and these kids are our world,” shared Farrar.

Organizers told TV20 because the day is recognized once a year, they want to make sure their mothers feel extra loved with a night full of celebration.

“Moms do so much for their families and just don’t really have the time to celebrate being a mom with their kids, so this gives families the opportunity to come out and dance and have fun,” shared Morgan.

The cost of a prom ticket goes to the non-profit, ‘Take Stock In Children.’ The program guides low income students on a career or college path.

Guests said memories from the dance floor will last a lifetime.

