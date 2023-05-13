FHP now have a description of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers now have a vehicle that they are looking for in a Summerfield fatal hit-and-run wreck.

Officials are looking for a silver or gray Chevy Tahoe, a Suburban, or even a C or K Series.

The vehicle year could be 1994 through 1998.

FHP troopers believe the driver hit and killed a bicyclist off Highway 441 and then fled the scene.

