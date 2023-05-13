Florida lacrosse team beats JU, 13-7 to advance in NCAA Tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida lacrosse team faced a familiar foe in round one of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, and got a familiar result as well. The No. 6 seed Gators pulled away from the Jacksonville Dolphins late to win, 13-7 and advance to the round of sixteen. Florida (17-3) remains unbeaten in NCAA Tournament games that precede the Sweet 16.

Danielle Pavinelli scored three of her five goals in the fourth quarter, helping Florida clinch the victory after JU got to within 8-6 in the third quarter. Pavinelli also became the 11th Gator to reach 200 career points. Emma LoPinto added two goals and three assists while Maggi Hall delivered a goal and three assists for the Gators, who extended their overall winning streak to 12 games.

Defensively, Sarah Reznick set a single-game program record with 17 saves. UF’s victory is its second over JU this season, following a 16-11 road win in late April.

The Gators will take on Notre Dame on Sunday at noon, after the Fighting Irish beat Mercer, 21-6.

