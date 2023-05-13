Gainesville man is in jail for stealing a Amazon delivery truck

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail after taking a delivery truck for a joyride.

According to Gainesville Police officers, 23-year-old Nathanael Armstrong was arrested after a witness says they saw him hop into an Amazon truck and take off.

Around two minutes later deputies stopped the vehicle on 13th Street.

Armstrong said he was being chased, so he took the truck to leave.

Armstrong is being charged with grand theft auto and is currently booked in the Alachua County Jail.

