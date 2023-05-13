Gainesville Opportunity Center holds second annual Bike Day

Organizers say they hope the event will raise awareness for the mental health services the GOC provides
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bikers hit the trails here at depot park to help raise awareness for mental health services at the Gainesville Opportunity Center’s second-annual bike day.

Bicyclists could choose from two rides--a six-mile loop or a 24-mile loop around the Hawthorne Trail.

The event is put on by the Gainesville Opportunity Center--which helps people dealing with mental illness get back to work.

“This bike day event--which is a public event--is just to raise awareness,” said the GOC’s development director, Brett Buell. “People don’t know we’re here, they don’t know that we’re helping people, they don’t know how we’re helping people and this event will help people understand what we’re doing.

“The members--not patients, not clients--come to our center, help us run our business and they prove to themselves that they can be productive again,” continued Buell. “From there, we give them support, we help them get out into the community, we help them find jobs and then we work with the employers so that they can keep those jobs.”

“I think it’s important to spread mental health awareness so that people know it’s the same as taking medicine for anything else,” said Susan Thomas, “it’s just for your brain and there’s no difference, and to cut down on the stigma.”

Thomas is a member of the GOC, and spoke about how the center has helped her.

“I help with cooking a lot,” said Thomas, “I do office work, sometimes I do cleaning and it’s really helped me so I’m not just at home laying in bed and out spending money somewhere.”

GOC leaders say they helped 435 members find jobs in fiscal year 2021-22.

