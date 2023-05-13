GPD officials held a meeting for prospective new assistant police chiefs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officials held a special meet and greet session for people too.

Meet their prospective new assistant police chief.

Attendees were able to learn more about the four candidates for the position and ask questions

Residents shared their concerns about various issues, namely the future of the GPD K9 unit.

But all of the candidates said they approve of using K9 units.

