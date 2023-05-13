H.S. Baseball: North Marion, Trinity Catholic advance to regional finals

No. 6 seed Celtics win their fourth in a row to reach round of eight in Class 3A
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WCJB) -It was a big Friday night for Marion County baseball programs, as North Marion and Trinity Catholic secured spots in region champioship games.

In Citra, the Colts jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three innings and held on to beat Hernando, 7-2 in the Class 4A Region 2 semifinals. North Marion (24-5) will host Bishop Moore next Tuesday for a spot in the state semifinals.

In Class 3A Region 1, the Celtics took down Bolles, 6-0 to book a trip to the region title game at Providence School. Trinity Catholic (21-8) has won its last four games by a combined 39-3.

In Class 2A, Oak Hall’s season came to a close with a 12-7 loss to North Florida Christian in the Region 1 semifinals. The Eagles finish 18-6. And the Columbia-Lincoln Class 5A Region 1 semifinal was pushed to Saturday at 11 a.m. due to rain and lightning in Lake City.

H.S. Baseball: North Marion, Trinity Catholic advance to regional finals
