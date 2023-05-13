LCSO deputies are searching for a portable sawmill stolen from a work site

INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for the person who stole a portable sawmill.

Deputies say it was stolen from a work site on May 11th at the intersection of East Cason Boulevard and US 19 in Inglis.

Pictured here is the mill disassembled on a trailer before it was stolen.

It is a “Lucas mill” product and weighs hundreds of pounds.

