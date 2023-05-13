Otter Creek Town Hall closed, Officials unsure when it will reopen

OTTER CREEK, Fla. (WCJB) - For most of the week Otter Creek residents have not been able to use resources at Otter Creek Town Hall.

On Tuesday, the doors were locked and a scheduled town council meeting was canceled. Residents have not been inside the building, which includes the town’s only library, since. Two newly-elected council members, Therese Granger and Zim Padgett were among the dozens of other town residents unsure why and they have not gotten any answers.

TRENDING STORY: Gov. Ron DeSantis signs Rex and Brody Act into law

“We arrived to the meeting we got a note on the door saying it was canceled due to an emergency and apparently the current board member were notified that the meeting had been canceled but not the new board member or the two of us apparently,” said Granger.

At the canceled meeting, Mayor Russ Meeks was set to swear in the new council members, then the new council would appoint a new mayor.

Padgett says the town runs in a sort of “old boy system.” When you are in, you’re in. Both of these elected officials consider themselves outsiders.

“The good people in this town deserve good honest representation not just, you’re not my buddy so just get out,” said Padgett.

From an outsider’s perspective, nothing seems more outside of Otter Creek, a town of slightly more than 100 residents, than a part-time Youtuber resident suing the town. As of Monday, that farfetched sentence is a reality.

Jeremy Hales has more than 600,000 subscribers on his Youtube page. Hales has been documenting his gripes with the town for some time. Monday he filed a lawsuit against what he calls improperly adjusted water bills. Hales is also pressing charges against the town’s clerk for putting her hands on him.

“When I first moved in my water bill was $22.50 and since they’ve made resolutions and adopted resolutions under former mayor Laura Mott and singled me out,” said Hales.

Between lawsuits and swearings-in, the next monthly meeting could be the most well-attended ever. As of Friday, there has not been a make-up date set for this meeting.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.