Special election for a state representative from house district 24 is May 16th

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The special election to elect a new state representative from house district 24 is May 16th.

And fundraising figures may hint at the forerunner.

The latest campaign finance numbers reported to the state division of elections show Republican Ryan Chamberlin is giving back much of the loan he gave his campaign before the primary.

As a result, his campaign appears to be in the red.

His opponent, the write-in candidate Robert Fox, has only raised a fraction of the money and appears to be tapped out as well.

