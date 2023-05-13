Special election for a state representative from house district 24 is May 16th

Fundraising figures for the House District 24 state representative election hint at a forerunner.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The special election to elect a new state representative from house district 24 is May 16th.

And fundraising figures may hint at the forerunner.

The latest campaign finance numbers reported to the state division of elections show Republican Ryan Chamberlin is giving back much of the loan he gave his campaign before the primary.

As a result, his campaign appears to be in the red.

His opponent, the write-in candidate Robert Fox, has only raised a fraction of the money and appears to be tapped out as well.

TRENDING: Firefighters contain wildfire in Northeast Alachua County

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

Special election for a state representative from house district 24 is May 16th
GPD officials held a meeting so that citizens can meet prospective new assistant police chiefs.
GPD officials held a meeting for prospective new assistant police chiefs
GPD officials held a meeting for prospective new assistant police chiefs
Former Belleview High School volunteer cheerleading coach turned themself in for defrauding the...
Volunteer cheerleading coach turns themself in for stealing thousands of dollars