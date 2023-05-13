Volunteer cheerleading coach turns themself in for stealing thousands of dollars

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - The former Marion County volunteer cheerleading coach accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the team has surrendered to law enforcement.

According to Suwannee County deputies, 32-year-old Richard Tillman turned himself in on May 3rd.

A warrant was issued in Marion County when Tillman disappeared after defrauding students and parents at Belleview High School out of more than 6,000 dollars.

Tillman posted bond at the Suwannee County Jail only 20 minutes after arriving.

