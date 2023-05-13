Volunteer cheerleading coach turns themself in for stealing thousands of dollars

Former Belleview High School volunteer cheerleading coach turned themself in for defrauding the team.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - The former Marion County volunteer cheerleading coach accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the team has surrendered to law enforcement.

According to Suwannee County deputies, 32-year-old Richard Tillman turned himself in on May 3rd.

A warrant was issued in Marion County when Tillman disappeared after defrauding students and parents at Belleview High School out of more than 6,000 dollars.

Tillman posted bond at the Suwannee County Jail only 20 minutes after arriving.

TRENDING: Governor Ron DeSantis signs bill preventing digital currency from being treated as money in Florida

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

Volunteer cheerleading coach turns themself in for stealing thousands of dollars
LCSO deputies are searching for a man who stole a portable sawmill stolen from a work site in...
LCSO deputies are searching for a portable sawmill stolen from a work site
LCSO deputies are searching for a portable sawmill stolen from a work site
Families in Ocala kick off Mother's Day celebrations with "Prom with Mom"