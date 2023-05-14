A 10-acre fire may cause low visibility in and near Inglis
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County drivers need to watch out for smoke in and around Inglis.
Florida highway patrol troopers say a 10-acre fire may cause low visibility through the night and into the morning.
The fire is near US 19 and County Road 336.
