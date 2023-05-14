Gainesville man charged with attempted murder after shooting someone in the neck over a game of checkers
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail after shooting someone in the neck over a game of checkers.
According to Gainesville Police officers, Henry Pope, 63, was arguing with a neighbor at the sunshine inn when he went to grab a gun.
Pope allegedly shot the victim, fled the scene, hid the gun in a fanny pack, and was found hours later hiding in a bush.
The victim was rushed into surgery at UF Health Shands.
Pope is being held in the Alachua County Jail on charges of attempted murder.
TRENDING: A 10-acre fire may cause low visibility in and near Inglis
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.