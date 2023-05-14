Grand theft auto suspect spotted but evades police

Cross City Police are still on the lookout for a wanted suspect after they evaded police.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Cross City Police officers say they’ve seen a wanted suspect, but he has yet to be arrested.

According to department officials, Jordan Boyington fled from law enforcement in Cross City and Dixie County on May 14th.

He was last seen on a black and blue Yamaha motorcycle with front-end damage.

He could be in the High Springs area.

Boyington is wanted for grand theft auto, firearm possession, and probation violations.

RELATED: ASO and Cross City Police on the lookout for an armed car thief

