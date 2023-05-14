H.S. Baseball: Newberry, Lafayette punched their ticket to state in Class 1A; Columbia, Buchholz advanced to regional finals

Newberry and Lafayette will clash in the Class 1A state semifinal next week
Newberry 7 Chiefland 4
Newberry 7 Chiefland 4
By Jake Rongholt
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 1:35 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, FL. (WCJB) - The Newberry and Lafayette baseball teams meet up next Wednesday in the Class 1A state semifinal after both teams handled their business in their regional championships.

The Panthers (16-8) met up with Chiefland, despite the Indians (14-9) rally in the the fourth inning, Newberry wins 7-4. In the bottom of the second inning, Newberry scores off a wild pitch and a fielder’s choice for a early 2-0 lead. Newberry adds another run in the third inning. In the top of the fourth, Chiefland would tie it at 3 off a bevy of errors and break the tie with a run in the fifth inning, 4-3. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Josiah Hagland hits a go-ahead two-run double to take back the lead, 5-4. It was part of a four run inning for the Panthers.

Lafayette took on Union County and the home field advantage paid off for the Hornets (21-4). As they punched their ticket to state off a 14-3 win in five innings. Lafayette scored eight straight runs through the first three innings including a three-run shot by Hyatt Richardson. In the top of the third inning, The Tigers (18-9) put a pair of runs on the board off Trevon Lee’s two-run double. Lafayette followed it up in the bottom of the fourth inning with a two-run homer by Matthew Jenkins, 10-2. The Hornets closed the book in the bottom of the fifth inning with Hunter Vann’s grand slam for Lafayette.

In Class 5A Region 1, resilient Columbia took on a gamed Lincoln squad, but seventh inning heroics led to a regional finals appearance for the Tigers (23-5), 8-4. The Trojans (17-10) held a 4-0 lead into the fifth inning. Columbia scored off Grant Bowers two-run double to cut the lead to 2. Lincoln clung to a 4-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning. Branson Mann with a RBI single to left to make it 4-3. The Tigers loaded up the bases and tie the game at 4 off a RBI by Ayden Phillips. Josh Fernald hammered a walk-off grand slam to win it. Clay will host the Tigers next Tuesday at Clay high school.

In Class 6A. Buchholz hosted Mosley in the regional semifinal. The Bobcats (21-6) win their eighth straight game after a 7-2 win. Buchholz dealt with a 65 minute rain delay and it turned out to be a omen. The Bobcats commanded a 4-0 lead through the first three innings including a RBI single by Kyle Brewer. The Dolphins (19-11) ended the shutout off a Buchholz error, 4-1. In the top of the fifth inning, Buchholz put the game out of reach with a JJ Gardner two-run double. Buchholz will host Winter Springs at Bobcat Park next Tuesday where a ticket to state hangs in the balance.

